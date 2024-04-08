TMC smells unholy alliance between NIA and BJP, saffron party refutes allegations

Alleging an “unholy alliance” between the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the BJP, the Trinamul Congress today said the Election Commission remains “conspicuously silent” on the issue. TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said in a post on microblogging site X: “Experience the unfolding alliance between the @NIA_India and @BJP4Bengal, orchestrating conspiracies against Trinamul leaders and the Model Code of Conduct.”

His post was preceded by a Press meet by TMC where senior party leader Kunal Ghosh alleged that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) SP Dhanram Singh and the BJP leader and Jitendra Tiwari, former mayor of Asansol had a clandestine meeting at New Town on 26 March this year. Mr Ghosh claimed that two TMC leaders were arrested in Bhupatinagar purportedly in connection with an investigation into an old case from 2022 in the wake of the alleged clandestine meeting. Senior TMC leader Chandrima Bhattacharya, at the same Press conference, said a10 -member MP delegation of the Trinamul will meet full bench of ECI tomorrow regarding this matter.

Mr Ghosh claimed that BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari met NIA SP Dhanram Singh, at the latter’s residence at New Town in the evening of 26 March, despite the Model Code of Conduct being in force, and that discussions allegedly took place regarding the arrest of TMC leaders. He charged that Mr Tiwari handed over a list of Trinamul Congress leaders to be arrested during the meeting. Furthermore, Mr Ghosh claimed that a white envelope was handed over to the NIA officer by the BJP leader, insinuating possible monetary transactions. “We demand the removal of the NIA SP from West Bengal.

We will not allow a biased investigation of NIA to arrest TMC leaders. We will release video footage within 48 hours,” he said. He urged police to investigate whether money was indeed exchanged. Mr Ghosh also demands an investigation into theNIA officer’s and Mr Tiwari’s mobile tower location on that day to ascertain the truth. He said that if the allegations are not taken seriously, they will release a video to expose Mr Tiwari’s visit to the NIA officer’s residence.

Trinamul’s all India general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, in his post on social media, accused the BJP of conspiring against them within the framework of the Model Code of Conduct. He criticised the Election Commission for its silence, accusing it of neglecting its responsibility to ensure fair elections. “Experience the unfolding ALLIANCE BETWEEN the @NIA_India and @BJP4Bengal , ORCHESTRATING CONSPIRACIES AGAINST TRINAMOOL leaders amid the Model Code of Conduct.

While this collusion persists, the ECI stands by, conspicuously silent, neglecting its duty to ensure fair play,” he tweeted. In response to the allegations, BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari states that he is willing to quit politics if evidence of his meeting with an NIA official is provided. He also threatened legal action against the TMC if they do not apologise for their accusations within seven days.

“If TMC leader Kunal Ghosh fails to come up with evidence that me or any of our leaders had been involved in influencing NIA probe or meeting any of their officials, I will file a defamation case against him,” Mr Tiwari said. Meanwhile, Kunal Ghosh hinted at further revelations, stating, “It’s still March; I’ve only given the NIA part.

Wait till April, we’ll share stories of two more officers from central agencies and BJP leaders” The unfolding saga adds to the political tension ahead of the upcoming elections, raising questions about the integrity of the electoral process. Former mayor of KMC, Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya said that the matter is very serious. “It requires an investigation to look into matter. Both Kunal Ghosh and Jitendra Tiwari have to justify their claims,” he said.