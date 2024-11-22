TMC president meets CPM leader

Two leaders, one from the ruling Trinamul Congress and the other from the CPM met on the road in Durgapur town on Friday morning. Trinamul Congress’s district president for West Burdwan, Narendranath Chakraborty was on his way to a private hospital for a health checkup when he saw the CPM district secretary Gauranga Chatterjee camping beside the road.

Chakraborty is the present MLA of Pandaveswar where Chatterjee was elected as the MLA in 2011. Chakraborty got down from his SUV and spent a few minutes with Chakraborty and they exchanged pleasantries. Chatterjee said, “It’s a friendly gesture from the MLA. He’s feeling sick and I warned him against taking so much load on his shoulders.” Chatterjee was camping for fundraising for his party. Chakraborty said: “I met an elderly brother and not a CPM leader.”

