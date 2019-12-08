Senior BJP leader and convener of the state election management committee Mukul Roy alleged that the Trinamul Congress (TMC) may be making a lot of noise over the issue of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) but it doesn’t have the guts to raise them in Parliament.

“Miss Banerjee and her party Trinamul Congress have gone all out against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the CAB. But if they are asked to raise the issue in the Parliament they will leave the House,” said Mr Roy. Slamming the Centre over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, expected to be tabled on December 9, and its proposal for pan India NRC, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said both were against the basic principles of the Indian Constitution.

She claimed that at least 30 people have committed suicide in the state due to panic over the NRC. Miss Banerjee said in a secular country like India, citizenship can never be accorded on the basis of religion. “But if citizenship is given to each and every refugee, irrespective of religion and community, I would support the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB),” she had said. Mr Roy said that the Trinamul Congress supremo Miss Banerjee is known for making false and ill informed statements and distortion of history and her mental health is suspect.

“Once she made the ridiculous statement that Raja Ram Mohan Roy was a Parliamentarian. She also said that poet Rabindranath Tagore broke the fast of Mahatama Gandhi by giving him fruit juice. TMC simply want to campaign against CAB for political interest,” said Mr Roy. Miss Banerjee also said yesterday that the both the NRC and the CAB were being used to divert attention of people from the ongoing economic slowdown in the country. “The NRC and CAB are both sides of the same coin. We will oppose them tooth and nail,” the had chief minister said. Mr Roy said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill would be placed in Parliament and it will be passed.