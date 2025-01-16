TMC MP to raise tea workers’ provident fund issues in Parliament

Rajya Sabha member Ritabrata Banerjee, who also serves as the state president of the INTTUC-backed Trinamul Cha Bagan Shramik Union (TCBSU), has announced plans to address the deprivation of Provident Fund (PF) benefits for tea plantation workers in Parliament.

Mr Banerjee attended a blood donation camp at the Siliguri Regulated Market today, followed by another programme at the Raninagar Industrial Estate in Jalpaiguri, organised by INTTUC leaders Nirjal De from Darjeeling (plains) and Tapan De from Jalpaiguri.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters, Mr Banerjee criticised PF officials, alleging that they shield tea garden owners by concealing accurate PF accounts for each garden. “We will soon organise demonstrations in front of Provident Fund offices to protest against the deprivation of tea workers’ legitimate claims,” he said.

Advertisement

Mr Banerjee also mentioned that while he attempted to raise the issue during the winter session of Parliament, technical reasons prevented it. However, the matter was discussed in the standing committee on labour. He has committed to issuing a notice to bring up the issue in the next session of Parliament. Additionally, he announced plans to lead a demonstration in front of the PF office on 22 January.

Highlighting efforts to address workers’ issues, Mr Banerjee revealed that TCBSU leaders have conducted booth-level meetings across the tea belt in north Bengal. The campaign, which began on 3 January, concluded on 14 January and will continue throughout 2025.

According to Mr Banerjee, these meetings have significantly influenced election results in favour of the Trinamul Congress. He attributed the improved electoral performance to the implementation of development projects under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s leadership, which resonated with tea workers who had grown disillusioned with the “false promises” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his campaigns in the tea belt.

The TCBSU plans to continue its outreach efforts leading up to the 2026 Assembly elections, ensuring tea workers’ issues remain central to their agenda.