TMC leader arrested for alleged rape in Bankura

Narayan Mitra alias Jhantu, bidyut karmadhyaksha of Sonamukhi panchayat samiti and president of Sonamukhi Block INTTUC wing has been arrested by local police today allegedly for raping a 19-year-old girl.

On Friday evening, the victim has lodged a written complaint and an FIR alleging that the leader locked her in his house and raped her for two consecutive days. Yesterday, she managed to escape from his house.

Sonamukhi police station of Bankura district swung into action after the FIR was lodged and arrested him on the wee hours today from his house.

Advertisement

He has been forwarded to court today.

The victim has been sent to hospital for medical examinations.

Bikramjit Chatterjee, Trinamul Congress organizational Bishnupur district president has suspended him from the party after the complaint was lodged.

“I have also requested the block development officer (BDO) of Sonamukhi Block to suspend him from all his positions in Sonamukhi panchayat samiti. The party will not tolerate such heinous work by its workers or elected representatives and leaders,” he said.

The incident of a TMC leader arrested in a rape case in Sonamukhi has created a sensation in Bankura district today.