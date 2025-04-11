EPFO allows members to make one-time payment of past dues through demand draft

The members of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) can now make a one-time payment of past dues through a demand draft.

Under the new arrangement, the payment is to be made via a demand draft addressed to the Regional Provident Fund Commissioner (RPFC) of the region concerned and payable at the branch where the EPFO office holds an account.

Notably, as per the rules, organisations have to deduct EPF contributions from their employees’ salaries and remit them to the pension fund through banks. This process is carried out online through the submission of an Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR).

The circular clarifies that in cases where employers are unable to make such payments online but are willing to clear past dues through a demand draft, the Officer-in-Charge of the regional office may allow the same.

However, this relaxation applies strictly to one-time payments, and employers must continue using the digital mode for all future remittances.

“It is therefore clarified that where the Officer-in-Charge of the Region is satisfied that such request is for a one-time payment of past dues and the employer is not seeking a mode other than the Internet banking for the payment of future remittances, he may collect the dues in the manner as is practiced for recovery of any demand in arrear, i.e., through a Demand Draft in the name of RPFC-in-Charge of the Region and payable at the bank branch where the Regional Office concerned holds a bank account,” the circular said.

Further, an undertaking must be obtained from the employer for verification of beneficiaries in case any claims arise.

Recently, the EPFO has also introduced a Universal Account Number (UAN) generation and activation using Aadhaar Face Authentication Technology (FAT) through the UMANG Mobile App.

This contactless service marks a major leap in providing hassle-free and fully digital experiences to crores of EPFO members.

Notably, this is part of the series of measures announced by the EPFO over the last month under the EPFO 2.0 initiative to streamline processes and simplify procedures.