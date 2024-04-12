TMC minister sends legal notice to Suvendu

Irrigation minister Partha Bhowmick, who is also the candidate for the Trinamul Congress from the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat has sent a legal notice, through his advocate Agnish Basu, to Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP, today.

The minister posted the information on his X handle (former Twitter) stating that the notice is for spreading all lies about him by Mr Adhikari, who is an MLA.

In the advocate’s letter it is mentioned that Mr Adhikari had named the minister of his involvement with respect to an alleged teacher recruitment scam pertaining to the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA). The letter states: “…you have levelled false, vexatious and disparaging statements/ allegations against my client which have no semblance with the truth and /or facts.”

The advocate through the letter says that his client “denies all these allegations that have been levelled against him…” and that Mr Adhikari has tried to denigrate the image of Mr Bhowmick.