TMC lens on Raja Krishnachandra’s background

Unable to erase the traitor tag attached to Raja Krishnachandra of Nadia, the ancestor of Amrita Roy, BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate, the saffron party leaders said the Raja had revived Hinduism and her social work is being taught in schools.

However, they could not say in which syllabus the social contribution of Raja Krishnachandra is being taught.

Krishnachandra had conspired with Jagat Seth and others to dislodge Shiraj- ud-Daullah by siding with Robert Clive of East India Company. The BJP’s statement that Krishnachandra had revived Hinduism has received a major jolt when historians said after Shiraj, Mir Jafar came to power followed by Mir Quasim. Then Robert Clive took over as the Governor General. Following Krishnachandra’s advice, his friend Raja Naba Krishna started Durga Puja in October in Kolkata in 1757 to felicitate Lord Clive.

With this as backdrop, Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee will kick-start her election rally from Dhubulia, a Matua stronghold, under Krishnagar Lok Sabha seat on Sunday.

Trinamul has nominated Mohua Moitra for the second time. Ms Moitra did not visit the ED office in Delhi today though notice had been served on her.

BJP has named its nominee as Rajmata. There is strong resentment in the party against her as she does not have any contact and the royal family does not have the respect of the people.

Meanwhile, the infighting in BJP has surfaced with party supporters, who refused to accept many candidates, raided the party office in Salt Lake and shouted slogans demanding replacement of many candidates. They alleged that if the candidates are not replaced, they will put the office under lock-and-key. They tore off the poster of party state president Sukanta Majumdar and burnt the posters and festoons.

The aggrieved BJP supporters alleged that the candidates had inked deals with Trinamul nominees and the election will be a drama only.