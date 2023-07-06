TMC leader’s nephew killed in Deganga blast

A school student, who is also the nephew of a Trinamul Congress leader, was killed in a crude bomb explosion at Deganga in North 24-Parganas on Tuesday night. Five persons have been arrested in connection with this incident. The overall death toll in connection with the pre-poll violence over the upcoming panchayat elections has increased to 15.

The blast took place in Deganga, North 24-Parganas on Tuesday night amid clashes between activists of the ruling and opposition parties. The victim has been identified as Ibram Hossain (17), nephew of Trinamul leader Md Arsadul Hoque and a student of Class XI at a local school. There have been 15 deaths since the polling date for the rural civic body elections was announced on 8 June. Hoque claimed that he and his nephew were attacked by a joint team of CPM and India Secular Front (ISF) activists while they were returning home. “They hurled crude bombs towards us, killing my nephew.

My appeal to the administration is to arrest the assassins and take strong action against them,” he said. However, the lone ISF representative in the Assembly, Naushad Siddique, has denied the charges and said that the unfortunate incident was a result of infighting in the ruling party.