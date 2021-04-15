Remembering B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday alleged that under Mamata Banerjee’s leadership, Trinamool Congress leaders are insulting Dalits.

Without naming anyone, he said that a woman leader of the Trinamool Congress has recently used derogatory words against scheduled caste and backward class people.

“But Mamata-di has not said a word castigating the leader for her remarks, proving the TMC’s anti-Dalit stance,” Nadda said addressing a public meeting at Katwa in Bardhaman (East) district.

The Election Commission banned Banerjee, also the TMC supremo, from campaigning for 24 hours for “asking people of a particular religion to unite”, he said and questioned what kind of government has been there in West Bengal for the last 10 years “which works for dividing the society”.

The Election Commission had barred Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours from Monday 8 pm for her remarks against the central forces and a statement that had alleged religious overtones.

“I urge you (people) to exercise your franchise to ban her permanently for the sake of development of the state,” Nadda said. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi works for the development of 130 crore people of the country, someone is asking people of a particular religion to get united, Nadda said wondering why she is doing this and against whom. “Her (Banerjee’s) anxiety has reached such a point that despite being a chief minister, she is asking people to gherao the CAPF (Central Armed Police Force) jawans,” he said.

Congratulating people in advance on the Bengali new year to be celebrated on Thursday, he said, “I hope we will move from darkness to light.”

Recalling an attack on his convoy in December last year in South 24 Parganas district, Nadda said that despite the atmosphere of fear created by the ruling party, the people of Bengal are brave enough to give a befitting reply to the ruling TMC.

“We are not afraid of such threats and attacks and will give the strongest reply in democratic means,” he said. The TMC supremo has forgotten “Ma, Mati, Manush” (mother, land, people), and she is more concerned for appeasement, extortion, cut money and dictatorship, the BJP president said. “Ma, Mati, Manush”|is a slogan of the TMC. “Our endeavour is to bring back the lost glory of the state and create Sonar Bangla again,” Nadda said.

Earlier in the day, Nadda took part in a well-attended roadshow at Bongaon in North 24 Parganas district.

Dilip predicts Mamata won’t have a job

Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh today said that Trinamul chief Mamata Banerjee will be jobless after 2 May, the day of counting of votes, and hence she had devoted a substantial amount of time towards painting during her sit-in demonstration, yesterday against Election Commission’s decision of a 24-hour ban on her campaigning.

Ghosh was shown black flags yesterday by TMC supporters but he asserted today that “people of Bengal are desperately seeking a change.”

Meanwhile, Union minister Smrit Irani during her campaign in Burdwan, said, “TMC’s exit is unavoidable; it’s just a matter of time.”

~With inputs from PTI~