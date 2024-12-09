TMC leader Kunal Ghosh joins protest against atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh

Trinamul Congress leader Kunal Ghosh on Sunday joined a protest rally organised by Nagendra Mission and Bengali Citizens Forum in Kolkata against the atrocities committed upon the minorities in Bangladesh including Hindus. Ghosh urged the central government to take strict action to stop the violence in Bangladesh. “…We are protesting against what is happening in Bangladesh. CM Mamata Banerjee has already said that since we (West Bengal) are a state we have no role in this international matter.

But, the central govt is doing nothing. They should take strict action to stop the violence in Bangladesh…” he told ANI. Meanwhile, amid rising atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh, the All Tripura Hotel and Restaurant Owners’ Association (ATHROA) has decided to deny hotel and restaurant services’ to Bangladeshi citizens. In a statement, Bhaskar Chakraborty, Office Secretary, All Tripura Hotel and Restaurant Owners’ Association says, “On 2nd December we took a decision in the presence of all our members that starting December 2, no hotel will be available for Bangladeshi citizens.”

On Thursday, Malda Merchant Chamber Commerce President, Jayanta Kundu said that Malda Hotel Owners Association will not provide hotel services to Bangladeshi citizens until they have any permission from the administration or police officials. These decision comes as a strong response to the growing unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh. Violence against minority communities is on the rise in Bangladesh, with attacks intensifying after the arrest of priest Chinmoy Krishna Das. However, attacks on Hindus began soon after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina’s government in August.

A Bangladesh court has set January 2, 2025, as the next hearing date for Hindu spiritual leader Chinmoy Das stating that he will remain in jail on alleged sedition charges until then. The Daily Star Bangladesh reported that the Chattogram court deferred to January 2 the hearing on the bail petition of Chinmoy Krishna Das. Chattogram Metropolitan Session Judge Saiful Islam set the new date for the hearing as the defence lawyer was absent from the court. Chittagong Metropolitan Police’s Additional Deputy Commissioner (Prosecution) Mofizur Rahman later confirmed this information to Bangladesh media.