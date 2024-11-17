TMC issues show cause notice to councillor for anti-party activities

Councillor of ward 41 of Asansol Municipal Corporation (AMC) , Ranbir Singh Brar has been issued show cause notice by district president of Trinamul Congress in West Burdwan, Narendra Nath Chakraborty allegedly for anti-party activities.

In the notice Mr Chakraborty, who is also the MLA of Pandaveswar said that the councillor is not cooperating with the TMC board in various developmental works, and also with mayor of Asansol Municipal Corporation Bidhan Upadhyay.

“You also comment to the media against the activities of Asansol Municipal Corporation as well as party activities on various issues. It is tarnishing the image of the party. You are directed to submit the reasons for your misconduct within 24 hours after receiving this notice,” said Narendra Nath Chakraborty.

The show-cause letter was issued against the councillor on Thursday.

Ranbir Singh Brar said that he will reply within the stipulated time and he will say that he has not done anything wrong and is a soldier of the party, led by Miss Mamata Banerjee.

“I have only raised my voice about some activities of our councillors and the way of functioning of the civic body,” he added.