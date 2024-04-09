TMC delegation detained by Delhi Police

10 Trinamul Congress leaders were detained by Delhi Police while they were protesting outside the office of the Chief Election Commissioner this afternoon.

A delegation, comprising 10 members, included five MPs, namely, Derek O’ Brien, Dola Sen, Saket Gokhale, Sagarika Ghosh and Nadimul Haque was on a 24-hour dharna outside Nirvachan Sadan after ECI refused to meet the delegation.

In a letter to the Election Commissioner of India, Trinamul Congress alleged that BJP was misusing National Investigation Agency (NIA) to conspire against the political opponents of BJP. It demanded heads of NIA, CBI and ED.

Trinamul Congress demanded that in view of the devastation created by the Tornado in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, embargoes can be lifted in view of the promulgation of Model Code of Conduct due to the general election and fresh funds may be allowed to be used to set up the houses that were damaged or flattened.

When Trinamul Congress leaders sat outside the office of the ECI, police picked them up and told them that they would be taken to the Mandir Marg police station. When the police van reached Mandir Marg police station, Trinamul Congress leaders were told that they would be taken to another police station.

Saket Gokhale, Trinamul Congress MP, said, “We were told that we would be taken to Mandir Marg police station and now they told us that they would be taking us to another police station. They are kidnapping us. They are doing this on the instructions of the BJP.”

Sagarika Ghosh, Trinamul Congress MP said, “We were peacefully protesting to press our demands when we were picked up by police. They pushed the women MPs and Dola Sen received injury.”

Dola Sen said, “The BJP was misusing the NIA. In Bhupatinagar they picked up two Trinamul leaders in connection with an incident that took place in 2022. They went to the house of the leaders at 3.30am and informed the local police at 5.50am, two hours after the incident. They did the same thing in Sandeshkhali.”

In the letter to the ECI, Trinamul Congress alleged that on 26 March, the Centre appointed a new NIA chief named Sadanand Date. He had served the Maharashtra Police in several capacities during the tenure of Devendra Fandavis. Mr Date is known for his close association with BJP leaders, Trinamul Congress alleged.

Jitendra Tewari, state BJP leader, met Mr Dhani Ram Singh at his residence. If it was an official business Mr Tewari could have met him at his residence. He stayed in the house for 52 minutes, said the delegation.

Trinamul Congress alleged that after discussions with Mr Singh, NIA team was sent to Bhupatinagar to arrest party leaders in connection with an incident that took place in 2022.