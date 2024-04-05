TMC critical of PM not mentioning about the storm-hit districts

After the rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Cooch Behar today, the Trinamul Congress reacted sharply to what the PM said.

“The PM did not utter a single word on such a massive storm that wreaked havoc in Jalpaiguri, some parts of Cooch Behar and Alipurduar. In reality, the PM has no liking towards people of north Bengal,” said Kunal Ghosh, adding, “The PM speaks of corruption and shelters the likes of Narayan Rane, Suvendu Adhikari, Praful Patel among others. He just came to fool people. This is his guarantee.

Education minister Bratya Basu said, “Mamata Banerjee has increased Lakshmir Bhandar amount and for Asha workers too. This is her guarantee. What Modi does is he supports Brij Bhushan Singh. Has he forgotten Manipur? The PM said today, this is a trailer. It took him 10 years for making a 15-20 seconds trailer? Trailer of lies, deceit, jumlas.”

Advertisement

The Trinamul Congress also talked about BJP’s failure to produce a ‘white paper’ on Awas Yojana funds exposes their lies. On March 14, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had issued an open challenge to the BJP to produce a white paper proving that the BJP-led Central government has given money to Bengal after their humiliating electoral defeat in 2021.

By Thursday afternoon, #ReleaseWhitePaper emerged as the leading trend. Within a short span, the hashtag ascended to the 2nd position nationally, eclipsing the hashtag on Modi’s Bengal visits, a clear indication of AITC’s prominence compared to BJP.

The party strongly condemned the BJP-led Centre for the economic blockade and blamed the Union government for the hardships faced by the people of Jalpaiguri following the devastation caused by the recent storm.

Kunal Ghosh said, “Abhishek Banerjee had asked for a white paper from Prime Minister Modi and BJP. Despite coming to Bengal 21 days after the challenge, he failed to produce the document. Today, the PM said in his speech that the Central government has approved funds for 40 lakh homes. He is contradicting his own government’s ad which was published a few days ago and claimed the figure to be at 4.69 lakh.”