TMC councillor’s death: Five in police net, probe on

Malda police have arrested five individuals, including a resident of Bihar, in connection with the murder of Trinamul Congress (TMC) leader Dulal Sarkar, also known as Babla.

The arrests took place last night and another suspect was apprehended midday today from a location in Bihar near the Harishchandrapur police station area in Malda, sources confirmed. Police are interrogating the suspects to identify the mastermind behind the crime.

Six individuals were initially detained for questioning. On Friday, the three accused were presented before the Malda District Court under heavy security and remanded to 14 days of police custody. The arrested individuals have been identified as Sami Akhtar (20), Tinku Ghosh (22), and Abdul Gani (23). Among them, Sami Akhtar and Abdul Gani are residents of Bihar, while Tinku Ghosh is from English Bazar in Malda.

The TMC leaders have alleged a large-scale conspiracy behind Sarkar’s murder. Malda district TMC president Abdul Rahim Boxi claimed, “It is evident that a conspiracy was hatched to eliminate him politically. The police are conducting a thorough investigation under the direct supervision of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who is personally monitoring the progress. The main culprit will be brought to justice.”

Siliguri Mayor Goutam Deb echoed similar sentiments, emphasising that the murder was undoubtedly the result of a well-planned conspiracy.

English Bazar Municipality chairman Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury revealed that five out of six suspects had been apprehended, while one remains at large. “We have learned that Rs 10 lakh was allegedly paid to professional killers in Bihar to assassinate Babla Sarkar. One of the killers is from Bihar and carried out the crime in collaboration with local miscreants. The police are working tirelessly to track down the mastermind,” Choudhury stated.

On Friday, tributes poured in for Babla Sarkar at the English Bazar Municipality. Firhad Hakim, the state’s municipal affairs minister, along with several district TMC leaders, paid their respects to the six-time councillor and former vice-chairman. Leaders from various political parties and representatives from business organisations also joined in offering their condolences.

Earlier that morning, Babla Sarkar’s lifeless body was taken from the hospital to his residence. His friends, followers, and admirers broke down in tears at the hospital premises, bidding an emotional farewell. District magistrate Nitin Singhania, municipality chairman Krishnendu Choudhury, and others paid their last respects at the hospital.

Dulal Sarkar’s funeral procession, accompanied by a massive crowd, made its way to the Sadullapur crematorium. Along the route, his body was taken to the English Bazar Municipality, Malda DSA ground, and Malda Club premises, where supporters and admirers bade a tearful goodbye.

Amidst the outpouring of grief, TMC’s Rajya Sabha MP Mausam Noor expressed the need for justice. “The brutal murder of Babla Sarkar in broad daylight is unacceptable. The conspiracy behind this heinous act must be uncovered immediately,” she stated.

Babla Sarkar’s untimely death has left Malda in shock, with demands growing for swift action to bring the perpetrators to justice. The investigation continues under close scrutiny from the state government.