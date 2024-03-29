TMC candidate Gopal Lama files nomination papers for Darjeeling seat

Trinamul Congress candidate for Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency Gopal Lama today submitted his nomination papers to take on BJP candidate Raju Bista, the outgoing MP.

The Congress leadership has started preparing to nominate a heavyweight Gorkha leader as its candidate soon with the support of Hill-based other political leaders.

Notably, the Hill-based political party BGPM (Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha) projected Gopal Lama, a former state government’s administrative officer, and Trinamul Congress has nominated him as its candidate for Darjeeling LS seat.

Hundreds of BJPM leaders and activists have been working for Mr Lama in the Hills. Similarly, TMC leadership and activists are campaigning for him in the four Assembly segments in the plains.

The BGPM took out a colourful rally to greet TMC candidate Mr Lama in Darjeeling today. Several TMC leaders, including Siliguri mayor Goutam Deb and Siliguri organisational district TMC president Papiya Ghosh joined in.

After offering puja at Mahakal Baba temple in Darjeeling, Mr Lama filed his nomination papers, accompanied by president of BGPM Anit Thapa, who is also chief executive of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) and other TMC leaders, including Mr Deb.

The GTA chief, Anit Thapa, said, “The Hills’ people call from their heart, Gopal Lama Sir will win the election. I don’t know what kind of ‘licence’ Raju Bista has brought with him. The agenda of the entire country is development, and the agenda in the Hills is the same. The Hills had voted for peace and development and the Hills will vote for the same this time too.”

Addressing a gathering at Chowrasta in Darjeeling, just before filling nomination papers, TMC candidate Gopal Lama said, “I hope that I will win the Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat with your blessings and the blessings of Mahakal Baba. There had only been talk earlier, but very little work had been done. People have chosen me as a candidate and I have faith that you will elect me.”

Mr Lama, just after filing nomination at Darjeeling district magistrate’s office, said that he had worked in this office earlier and it feels so good to be back here and file my election nomination papers.

“I have filed my papers, so let us see what happens. Our vision is development,” he added.