TMC ‘booth cholo’ to highlight BJP’s lies

Trinamul Congress will launch ‘booth cholo’ (go to the booths) programme to make people aware of the lies which prime minister Narendra Modi said during his speech in Alipurduar last week.

Prakash Chik Baraik, district president said pamphlets in five languages, namely, English, Bengali, Nepali, Hindi and Sadari will be distributed among the people to make them aware of the real situation. Trinamul workers will visit every household to distribute the pamphlets

Mr Baraik said Mr Modi did not say anything positive about the tea gardens. No announcement was made on the development of various tribal communities.

The induction of Mr John Barla, former BJP MP in the party has given impetus. He is holding meetings to inform people how the BJP has deliberately deprived Bengal by not releasing funds for MGNREGA and housing for the poor.

Trinamul Congress will soon announce the names of the block presidents. Subrata Bakshi, party’s state president and Rajya Sabha MP recently held a meeting with chairperson Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna to discuss the matter. With Abhishek Banerjee arriving in the city and touring five countries as a member of the parliamentary team to mobilise public opinion against terrorism, the issue of engaging new block presidents will be expedited. Trinamul has decided to make effective leaders with good public contacts and having a good public image as block presidents.

There are more than 82,000 booths in the state and Trinamul is the only party now in the state that can field five workers per booth on the day of polling. The ECI has stated that anyone who is not a resident of the area can be deployed as election agents by the political parties to man the booths.

Mr Banerjee has set up contacts at the booth level and knows the workers by name.