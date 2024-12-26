Tiger starts hunting, give hope of its capture

Though the forest officials fear a possible clash with the villagers with tigress Zeenat in the coming days, but at the same time, they are also happy that it has started hunting and has so far killed five Bengal black goats and seriously injuring another six goats, belonging to the villagers of the three surrounding villages of Kendapara, Popo and Rahamdah near Raika Hills in Bandwan of Purulia district.

The three-and-half-year-old Royal Bengal tigress, last month crossed the borders after her soft release along with her another mate. This was a part to strengthen the tiger population of the reserve.

Since Sunday morning, Zeenat has been hiding in a cave in Raika Hills, the highest peak in Purulia district. So far, only her satellite radio collar signals are working during a few hours of the day when she is coming out or roaming in the dense forests. Neither the drone cameras or the trap cameras, installed in the forest trees, have captured her movements so far. The area is a shadow zone.

Chief Wildlife Warden of West Bengal, Debal Roy said that the half-eaten bodies of goats have been recovered by the villagers near the forests. “We are trying to use the carcasses as traps to capture her as normally tigers return to eat her hunted animal.

Experts with tranquilizer guns have also been kept ready near these traps. More trap cameras will be installed to locate her,” he added.

Anjan Guha, DFO (Purulia) said that though there are ample prey bases in the forests, the tigress has preferred to attack the stray domestic cattle roaming on the grasslands near the forests. “At least we are now sure that it has started eating after walking such a long stretch from Odisha to Purulia in Bengal crossing Jhargram and Bankura districts. We are alerting the locals that they should not roam with their cattle near the forests at this moment,” he added.