Thunderstorm with lightning, heavy rainfall likely in state: IMD

Thunderstorm, lightning and heavy rain is likely in several districts of north and south Bengal for four days from Sunday, said a forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday.

Due to moisture and the heating effect, enhanced thunderstorm activity, accompanied by heavy rainfall is likely in some districts of north Bengal from 10-14 May, according to the IMD.

Isolated thunderstorm activity is also forecasted over some districts of south Bengal.

Some south Bengal districts like Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, Purulia, East Burdwan and West Burdwan are likely to experience thunderstorm with lightning along with light to moderate rainfall and gusty wind reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph at one or two locations on 11 May.

North Bengal will witness light to moderate rainfall with heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) likely at one or two places over Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar.

Thunderstorm with lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are also likely at one or two places across all districts of north Bengal.

On 12 May, thunderstorm with lightning with light to moderate rainfall along with gusty winds with speeds of around 40-50 kmph at one or two places in East and West Midnapore, Hooghly, Nadia, North 24-Parganas and South 24-Parganas districts are also expected.

North Bengal is likely to see severe weather conditions in the days to come.

Thunderstorms with lightning and light to moderate rainfall along with gusty wind reaching 50-60 kmph are likely at one or two places.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-20 cm) has also been forecasted at one or two places over Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, while heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) is expected at one or two places over Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Cooch Behar by the Alipore weather office.

Districts like Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur are likely to experience thunderstorms with lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds at isolated locations.

Thunderstorm with lightning on 13 May is also expected in south Bengal districts of Nadia, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, West Medinipur and Jhargram.

In north Bengal, thunderstorm with lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are expected, with heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) likely at one or two places over Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts.

On 14 May, thunderstorm with lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty wind reaching 40-50 kmph is likely at one or two places in south Bengal districts.

In north Bengal, heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) is expected at one or two places over Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri along with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph.

The IMD has warned of possible impacts due to the thunderstorms, including damage to standing vegetable crops and unsecured or loose structures.

Residents are advised to take shelter in safe places and avoid staying in open areas during thunderstorms or lightning activity, as per the usual precautionary measures.