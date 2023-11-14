Three youth die in collision with police vehicle

In a shocking incident, three youth lost their lives after being hit by a speeding police vehicle at Nataberia in Gopalnagar near the India-Bangladesh border. The three succumbed to their injuries when their bike hit the police car. The collision took place at Charatala area, under Gopalnagar police station in North 24-Parganas on Sunday evening. The inspector in-charge’s (IC) of Bongaon Women’s police station, Aparajita Bandopadhyay, however, said that the bike was travelling at high speed.

The bike reportedly was travelling towards Mamudpur. Aparajita Bandyopadhyay, who was travelling in the police car and her driver were also in the list of the injured. The deceased were identified as Tanu Kirtania (25), Sujit Haldar (22) and Amit Majhi (22).

All three were residents of Panchpota, under Gopalnagar police station, who were visiting home during the Puja vacation and were out to buy Kali Puja essentials when the tragic incident occurred. Expressing anger against the police, the families of the deceased alleged that the IC’s driver was under the influence of alcohol, leading to the accident. The incident has sparked resentment among the families, heightening tensions in the area.

The tragic loss of lives has left the community in mourning, calling for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.