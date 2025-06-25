Three high school boys skip classes, drown in river

Three Class IX students of Bishnupur High School drowned in the Dwarakeswar river this afternoon after skipping classes. One of their companions managed to survive.

At around 2 p.m, four boys from the school went to bathe in the river at the Subhaspally–Sanreswar ghat. According to reports, none of them knew how to swim. The river, swollen and fast-flowing due to recent incessant rainfall, proved too strong for them, and three were swept away by the current.

Police and disaster management teams launched a search operation using two boats, but according to Bishnupur SDPO, Suprakash Das, the bodies had not been recovered by the evening.

The three deceased—Parameswar Mishra, Arkadeep Das, and Sayan Chatterjee—were all aged 15 and residents of Madanmohan Para, Krishnaganj, and Chhinnamasta localities within Bishnupur town.

Family members and local residents expressed outrage, alleging that none of the school’s teachers visited the riverside or the bereaved families. Many questioned how the boys had been able to leave school unnoticed during class hours.

Debnath Bawri of the Youth Trinamul Congress in Bishnupur stated: “It’s deeply unfortunate that the boys lost their lives, but even more disheartening that the school staff failed to show any support to the grieving families. We will demand an explanation from the school as to how the boys managed to leave during school hours.”

The headmaster of Bishnupur High School, Jibananda Mukherjee, declined to comment on the incident.