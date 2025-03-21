Three-year-old boy drowns in open drain in NE Delhi

A three-year-old boy drowned in an open drain in Khajuri Khas while playing outside his house on Friday afternoon, the police said.

According to officials, the incident took place at around 1:39 pm in Gali No. 22 of the North East Delhi locality. On receiving the information, a police team from the Khajuri Khas police station rushed to the spot and found the child in the drain.

He was immediately rescued and taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital but unfortunately he was declared dead by the doctors.

The police have registered a case under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to causing death by negligence.

Further investigation into the case is underway to determine the circumstances leading to the incident.