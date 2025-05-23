Three minors among four drown in Delhi’s Munak Canal

Four people, including three minors aged 13, 14, and 17, drowned as a sudden surge of current in the Munak Canal in North West Delhi’s Bawana area swept them away.

Their bodies were recovered by divers on Friday, the Delhi Police said.

The incident came to light on Thursday when police officials were informed about the incident that occurred at around 12 pm at the Munal Canal that carries water from Haryana to Delhi.

The four boys were sitting on the bank of the canal when one of them slipped in the water, prompting the rest to jump into the canal to save him. But a strong current dragged all of them away, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Nidhin Valsan.

“Today, at around 12 pm, Waqil came to collect fodder for a gaushala near Munak Canal. He was accompanied by six children – his two sons, son of his brother-in-law, his brother’s son, and two other children,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Nidhin Valsan on Thursday.

The accident took place in the section of the canal behind the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Camp in Bawana, an official mentioned.

While conducting an inquiry into the case, the police came to know that the boys had entered the canal to swim. However, they later clarified that it was an accident.

Four of them, including Waqil’s two sons, his brother-in-law’s son, and his brother’s son, were sitting on the side of the canal when one of them was swept away, a police source said. The remaining three children jumped into the canal to rescue him but all four were carried away by the strong currents, he added.

Earlier on Thursday, two bodies were recovered while efforts were on to trace the remaining boys.

“Two more bodies were recovered today by the rescue teams, including personnel from the Fire Brigade, local police, and disaster response units. Two bodies have already been recovered on Thursday,” the officer said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

A case under relevant sections has been registered, and further inquiries are underway, police said.

The Munak Canal is a 102-kilometer-long aqueduct forming part of the Western Yamuna Canal network. Originating in Haryana’s Karnal district, it carries raw Yamuna water to Delhi’s Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant through the Channel Lined Canal (CLC) and the Delhi Sub Branch (DSB). While the CLC has boundary walls, the DSB is an unlined open channel — both posing serious safety risks.

The police said drownings in the canal are common, especially during the summer, when locals often use it for bathing. “Children and teenagers see it as a place to cool off. Unfortunately, few understand how treacherous the current can be,” a police officer said.