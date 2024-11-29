Tension in north Bengal over unrest in Bangladesh

Tension prevailed in parts of north Bengal following recent unrest in Bangladesh, triggered by the arrest of a Hindu monk. Many Hindu families in the region, who have close ties to Bangladesh due to their relatives living there, are anxiously monitoring social media for updates on their loved ones’ safety.

On Thursday afternoon, members and supporters of the Hindu Jagran Manch staged a protest march in Siliguri, condemning the attacks on minority Hindu leaders and communities in Bangladesh. The march began at Baghajatin Park and concluded at the office of the sub-divisional officer (SDO), where the group submitted a memorandum.

To ensure the protest remained peaceful, heavy police deployment was in place throughout the event.

Lakshman Bansal, state secretary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, stated that a memorandum addressed to the President of India was handed over through the SDO in Siliguri. The memorandum urged the Indian government to intervene and ensure the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh, including their properties and religious shrines.

Meanwhile, Hindu Bangladeshis, who had traveled to India for medical treatment, are hastily returning to their homeland. Many, visibly anxious, have crossed the border back to Bangladesh through official channels.