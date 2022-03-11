Tele academy set to be new goto destination for TV industry

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated four studio floors and an administrative building of the newly-constructed West Bengal Tele Academy today and said that it would be the new destination for the television industry.

Speaking on its inauguration at Netaji Indoor Stadium, Miss Banerjee said the academy has been set up in Baruipur on a 10-acre plot at a cost of Rs 132.50 lakh. “Baruipur is no longer far from Kolkata. We have constructed a flyover connecting Kamalgachi to Padmapukur in Baruipur, which can be covered in 10 minutes. The newly-constructed tele academy will be a one-stop destination for television artists, technicians, producers, directors and all people associated with this industry.

From shooting to training facilities, everything will be possible under a single roof,” said Miss Banerjee. The newly-built academy has a 50,000 square feet academic block, a four-floor hostel, television and technical training facilities, workshop spaces, four air-conditioned studios for fiction and non-fiction shooting activities, rooms with PCR facilities, conference and store room blocks.

Miss Banerjee further urged the television industry to explore the upcoming shooting destinations of West Bengal. She said that many destinations have already come up in the state for shooting films and serials while some others are in the pipeline.

The Dhana Dhanya Stadium with an accommodation capacity of 3,000 people will be ready within two months time, she said, adding that the Biswa Bangla Milan Mela is being set up near Science City and will be ready by the last week of March. These places can be used for shooting purposes while the Eco Tourism Park is already in place for hosting such activities, she said. She offered all kinds of help to the TV artists across the state.