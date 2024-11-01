Tea growers urge ministers, MP for extension of tea plucking season

The Jalpaiguri District Small Tea Growers’ Association (JDSTGA) has escalated its appeal to the state government, requesting that two state ministers and Jalpaiguri’s Member of Parliament urge the Tea Board of India (TBI) to reconsider its decision on tea plucking deadlines.

Small tea growers have raised concerns over a recent TBI circular that mandates an early end to the tea plucking season on 30 November. They have requested an extension to 15 December, citing production concerns. Despite these appeals, the tea board has maintained its stance on the cut-off date, emphasising quality control measures for tea leaves.

The directive for an early closure of tea plucking in West Bengal, issued by the Tea Board’s deputy chairman on 15 July has sparked unrest among small growers. In response, the JDSTGA has sent letters to commerce and industry minister Shashi Panja, labour minister Moloy Ghatak and MP Jayanta Roy, asking them to intercede on behalf of the growers.

In their letter, the JDSTGA noted, “Given the production trends in August, we believe the tea board should reassess its decision. We had previously written to them on this matter. Receiving the order unexpectedly, we raised multiple objections. Historically, Assam and Bengal tea plucking closure dates have differed with a minimum margin of 15 days. Last year, Assam closed on 5 December, while Bengal extended to 26 December. We do not understand why the tea board has taken this detrimental step without consulting Bengal’s tea stakeholders.”

The growers also pointed to severe production declines due to climate challenges, noting a 31 per cent drop in output through September compared to the same period last year. This figure is projected to worsen, potentially reaching a 35 per cent shortfall by season’s end. If the early closure is enforced, small tea growers could face significant financial strain, hindering their ability to pay plantation workers’ wages during the off-season. The JDSTGA warned, “This decision will create severe social challenges in rural areas, where over a million people depend on the tea industry.”

The North Bengal National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NBNCCI), which represents many of the region’s small tea growers, has also approached MP Jayanta Roy, seeking his intervention to advocate for an extension on their behalf.