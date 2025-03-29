Police stop DYFI march to Uttarkanya in Siliguri

Siliguri police prevented a protest march to Uttarkanya, the state’s branch secretariat, organised by DYFI, the youth wing of CPI-M, led by Meenakshi Mukherjee. The demonstration turned violent near Noukaghat and Tinbatti when protesters, ignoring police orders, staged a sit-in on Asian Highway 2, blocking traffic for a few hours.

Due to police arrangements, patients—including cancer patients—faced severe difficulties in moving ambulances along the Asian Highway.

Authorities first used water cannons to disperse the crowd, followed by tear gas and lathi charges as the protesters refused to leave. The DYFI had been mobilising support across North Bengal, from Malda to Cooch Behar, demanding job opportunities for unemployed youth and government intervention in closed tea gardens.

Police declared the gathering illegal, citing lack of permission, and warned of legal action against participants. DYFI leaders, however, insisted they had officially informed the administration. Ms Mukherjee challenged the police, demanding proof before labelling the rally illegal and questioning whether the area had become a “battlefield.” Despite attempts to submit a memorandum at Uttarkanya, police dispersed the rally midway.