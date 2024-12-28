Logo

# Bengal

TB elimination campaign across Asansol division

The Asansol division of Eastern Railway has embarked on a comprehensive 100 Days TB Elimination campaign, starting from 7 December, aimed at eradicating tuberculosis from the region.

SNS | Kolkata | December 28, 2024 8:19 am

Representational Image (Photo: Getty Images)

The campaign encompasses a variety of activities designed to raise awareness, educate the public, and encourage community participation.

Tuberculosis (TB) is a contagious disease caused by the bacteria Mycobacterium tuberculosis. It primarily affects the lungs but can also impact other parts of the body. Common symptoms include a persistent cough, fever, night sweats, and weight loss. TB spreads through airborne particles when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Early diagnosis and proper treatment are crucial in managing and eradicating the disease.

Since the launch of the campaign, several impactful measures have been implemented to disseminate information about TB. Announcements have been continuously made at the railway premises and colonies to inform and educate passengers and residents on TB prevention and treatment. Engaging video content highlighting TB symptoms, prevention methods, and the importance of early diagnosis has been displayed at key railway stations. Additionally, banners have been strategically placed at various locations, including the divisional railway hospital in Asansol and the DRM office, to capture public attention and convey critical messages about TB. The distribution of information, education, and communication (IEC) materials has ensured that passengers and railway staff have access to essential TB-related information.

Looking ahead, the campaign will include several actions to further reinforce its goals. Informative seminars will be conducted at every health unit within the Asansol division to educate healthcare providers and the community on TB control and management. Awareness rallies will be organised to mobilise community engagement and support for TB eradication efforts. The Nikshay Shapath (pledge) will be administered among railway employees and local communities, underscoring the commitment to eliminating TB.

