Task force vigil on vegetable price

Despite regular visits by the task force to local markets, following instructions from chief minister Mamata Banerjee, a section of traders continues to sell vegetables, especially potatoes, onions, and garlic, at inflated prices once officials leave the premises.

A task force team visited several markets in Siliguri, including the Siliguri Regulated Market and Bidhan Market, to monitor the wholesale and retail prices of these essential commodities. Similarly, the task force conducted a meeting with traders and cold storage owners in Cooch Behar yesterday to address the issue.

The administration has directed wholesalers in districts like Siliguri and Cooch Behar to sell potatoes at Rs 24– Rs 26 per kg. Retailers have been instructed to cap the price at Rs 35 per kg. However, market rates tell a different story. Potatoes are being sold at Rs 35– Rs 50 per kg, with lower-quality potatoes priced at Rs 35 and others at Rs 40 per kg. Locally produced new potatoes are fetching Rs 50 per kg. Additionally, some traders in Siliguri are selling potatoes imported from Bhutan at Rs 50 per kg.

Siliguri mayor Goutam Deb took the initiative to control the rising prices after Siliguri MLA Sankar Ghosh criticized the administration, led by the Chief Minister, during his visit to local markets.

At Bidhan Market in Siliguri, officials were compelled to inspect traders’ records to verify wholesale prices and compare them with rates collected from the Siliguri Regulated Market. The move is aimed at taking strict action against dishonest traders attempting to manipulate prices.

For onions, officials have instructed traders to maintain prices between Rs 50 and Rs 55 per kg, depending on quality. However, garlic remains exorbitantly priced at Rs 400 per kg, with Chinese garlic flooding the Siliguri markets and being sold at the same rate.

During the meeting in Cooch Behar, officials discovered that potatoes had been recently “exported” to Bangladesh due to demand from neighbouring countries. Potato traders assured the administration that prices would stabilise as soon as new crops hit the market. Notably, Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri district has gained prominence for its significant potato production.

Following the chief minister’s directives, the administration has decided to intensify vigilance along the Bengal-Assam border to curb price manipulation.