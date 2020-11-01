Keeping up with their anti-Bimal Gurung stance, leaders of the Binoy Tamang faction of the Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha today claimed that activities of Mr Gurung, the Morcha leader of the other camp of the party, were all based on “falsehood.”

Addressing a rally in Kurseong in Darjeeling today, Tamang camp leader Alok Kanta Mani Thulung also said that Mr Gurung had “always betrayed and befooled the Hill people in the name of Gorkhaland, just to secure his chair and for personnel benefits.”

Speakers addressing the rally also said that the Hill people can be termed “foolish” if they still considered him a true leader who would fight for Gorkhaland.

Talking to reporters later, Mr Thulung further said that today’s rally was meant to make the people aware and to let them know that they should not worry.

“We are with the masses. The Hills are in a grip of fear and tense presently at the thought of Bimal Gurung’s return. Violence can happen anytime,” he said.

While there have been criticisms from several quarters after Mr Gurung recently announced breaking of ties with the BJP and supporting the Trinamul Congress, the Tamang camp has been opposing the move ever since and is claiming that peace that has returned to the Hills after the 2017 Gorkhaland agitation could be affected if Mr Gurung returned.

Mr Thulung, however, also said that Mr Gurung may return to Darjeeling “as Bimal Gurung and not as an idol or hero of Gorkhaland.”

“There is still a section of people in the Hills, who is considering Mr Gurung as the hero and true leader of Gorkhaland. Hence, such thinking should be stopped now. Otherwise, this will really be unfortunate for all the Hill people,” he said.

According to him, only around 60-100 people are on the run with Mr Gurung, contrary to claims from the Gurung camp and the BJP that around 5000 persons were living away from their homes ever since the 2017 agitation.

“People in Bengal are even today remembering martyred police officer Amitava Mallik, hence, under these circumstances, how can the hill people forget the 13 martyrs of the 2017 agitation? This is the Bimal Gurung who killed and martyred the 13 people. This is one of the reasons why people should not consider him as their leader,” Mr Thulung added.

He further said that Mr Gurung should have surrendered to the police if he was a true Gorkha leader. “But for his personal benefits and to secure his chair, he surrendered himself before the state CM,” Mr Thulung said.

Another leader of the Tamang camp, DK Pradhan, said Mr Gurung’s shaking hand with Miss Banerjee proved that he always betrayed the Hill people.

“If the arrival of Mr Gurung creates any tension in the Hills, the leadership here should speak before the state government as they (state government) will be responsible for any chaos and tension in the Hills,” Mr Pradhan said. While one of the top leaders of the Tamang camp, Anit Thapa, was seen around in the rally here today, he was not present in the stage and did not address the rally.

Not aware of Kolkata talks: Tamang camp leader

Leaders associated with the Binoy Tamang faction of the Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha today refused to confrim if Trinamul Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has invited Mr Tamang and another party leader Anit Thapa, belonging to the anti-Bimal Gurung camp, for talks in Kolkata.

Asked to comment on reports that Miss Banerjee had invited the duo for discussions on the Hill political developments, spokesperson of the Tamang faction, Keshav Raj Pokhreal, said that he did not have such information. “I am not aware of any discussion on the matter at the highest level here. We will be getting information only after the party’s core committee meeting,” he said.

“The matter may come to the fore on 3 November (the day the report said the duo had been invited to Kolkata), as per a media report published today,” Mr Pokhrel added.

He, however, said that the party has made its stand clear in its two meetings held in Kurseong and Mirik. “We would never ever share any political platform with Bimal Gurung in the future,” Mr Pokhrel told a public rally in Mirik.

“Peace, which was restored in 2017 in Darjeeling Hills, should be maintained. As the administration failed to restore peace back then, it was brought about by the GJMM under the leadership of Binoy Tamang,” he added.