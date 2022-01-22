Tallah bridge reopening in three months: Ghatak

A revamped Tallah Bridge, which is undergoing reconstruction after being dismantled could be thrown open to the public in three months, Moloy Ghatak, state PWD minister told newspersons today after visiting the bridge to oversee the work in progress there.

Mr Ghatak said that though the target was fixed for February this year for reopening the bridge, the timeframe has now been revised since the work got hampered due to the pandemic. “Give the progress of the work now, we are hopeful that the Bridge could now be thrown open for public use in the next three months,” he said.

The state government had earlier said that it was mulling to throw open the Bridge for public use before Poila Baishakh after completing the repair work in February- March this year. The PWD minister had stated this in the Assembly in November last year.

The Tallah Bridge in North Kolkata had been closed to traffic for its health overhaul since February 2020 and its dismantling and revamp had been undertaken in consultation with the Railways following major cracks and infirmity discovered on the bridge.

As a consequence of that a massive rejig in traffic plan was undertaken to keep city traffic moving. KMDA (Kolkata Metopolitan Development Authority) sources said, as a contingency measure to ensure the unhindered movement of North Kolkata-bound vehicles, it was decided to take up repair works on both Chitpore Bridge and RG Kar bridge on a war footing before embarking on the dismantling work on the Tallah Bridge.

“As soon as the Tallah bridge was shut to vehicular traffic the repair works on two bridges ~ the Chitpore Bridge and the RG Kar Bridge, which would bear the maximum pressure from vehicular movement, had been taken up on war footing to ensure the uninterrupted movement of vehicles,” said an official.