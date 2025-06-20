Tagore’s bust to be unveiled at Edinburgh

The Scottish Centre of Tagore Studies (ScoTs), in collaboration with the Consulate General of India, Scotland, has organised the unveiling of the Indian Nobel Laureate for Literature (1913) Rabindranath Tagore’s bust in Edinburgh on 3 July, in Sandeman Garden, behind the Scottish Storytelling Centre, off the Royal Mile.

Tagore’s bust has been sculpted by the renowned Indian sculptor, Ram V Sutar (1925) and gifted to ScoTs by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). The engraving on the plinth has been done by John Neilson. The installation project for the Rabindranath Tagore bust has been overseen by Benjamin Tindall Architects and the statue of Rabindranath has been installed opposite the bust of his close friend, the Scottish Town Planner, Patrick Geddes.

The high commissioner of India, Vikram Doraiswami will ceremonially hand over Tagore’s bust to the Lord Provost of Edinburgh, Cllr Robert Aldridge at the unveiling. The Lord Provost will receive Rabindranath’s bust on behalf of the people of Scotland.

