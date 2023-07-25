Suvendu’s back-to-back visits to Delhi leave Bengal speculating

BJP’s West Bengal unit chief Suvendu Adhikari left for Delhi after concluding the legislative party meeting in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. He had returned from Delhi only last night. His second visit in quick succession triggered speculations in political circles in the state.

Adhikari had left for Delhi on Sunday night to attend a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) meeting. At the conclusion of the meeting on Monday, he returned to Kolkata at night before boarding the 3 am flight On Tuesday.

Responding to media questions while leaving the assembly, Adhikari said he was going to Delhi for some important work without specifying the work. However, it is believed that the purpose of his visit to the national capital is to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly left the funeral of his fellow MLA Dhupaguri BJP MLA Bishnu Pada Roy midway, well before the cremation. He left the funeral ceremony for a meeting with the BJP parliamentary party in the assembly. Soon after the meeting, he left for Dumdum Airport for the flight to Delhi.

It is being speculated that the meeting he was supposed to have with the Union home minister in Delhi on Monday could not have taken place. Therefore, Shah summoned him again on Tuesday for an urgent meeting. Hence the second visit to Delhi in haste.

Besides Suvendu, state BJP president and a Member of Parliament from Balurghat, Sukanta Majumdar, may also be present in the meeting with the Union Home Minister. The leader of the Opposition may not participate in Wednesday’s Assembly session due to his trip to Delhi. Therefore, he has entrusted the responsibility of the Assembly to Manoj Tigga, the chief whip of the BJP Parliamentary party.

Apart from this, the BJP parliamentary party has submitted a proposal to state Speaker Biman Banerjee’s office to discuss the situation arising from the violence against women in West Bengal. Before leaving the Assembly, Suvendu said, “We have asked for a discussion on this issue. If the matter is not allowed to be discussed, we shall take the next course of action.”