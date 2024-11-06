Suvendu raises questions over CID summons to Arjun Singh

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari today raised questions over the state CID’s move to summon Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state vice-president and former MP Arjun Singh.

The CID issued a notice under Section 160 CrPC for Singh to appear before them on 12 November. However, the circumstances surrounding the notice have sparked controversy.

Adhikari pointed out a peculiar discrepancy: the notice, dated 5 November, was delivered a day earlier on 4 November, raising suspicions of procedural irregularities. Adhikari remarked with sarcasm that the CID must possess a “time machine” for such an anomaly to occur. He drew attention to what he believes is a politically motivated move, noting that the summons comes just a day before the by-election in Naihati, where Singh is a significant political figure in the Barrackpore region.

Advertisement

Criticising the state administration, Adhikari likened the situation to previous instances where procedural errors were made, referencing the case of Tala police station OC Abhijit Mondal, who faced legal consequences for mishandling documents in the R G Kar case. Adhikari expressed frustration over what he perceives as repeated misuse of state authority for political purposes, despite judicial reprimands and media criticism. The BJP has stated its intention to challenge this move in court, asserting that it is a deliberate attempt to intimidate opposition leaders ahead of a crucial electoral contest. From 2010 to early 2019, Arjun Singh was the chairman of the Trinamul Congress-run Bhatpara Municipality. Just ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he had joined the BJP. Following this switch, allegations of corruption surfaced during Arjun’s tenure in the municipality. It was alleged that tenders were issued for drainage repair in Bhatpara, and a company close to Arjun secured the contract. Despite payments being made for the work, it was alleged that the work was not completed. In connection to this case, the CID conducted a search at Arjun’s residence. Although he was summoned in 2021, Arjun avoided appearance. He later returned to the Trinamul Congress but rejoined the BJP ahead of the 2024 elections. By-elections are set to take place on 13 November in six constituencies across five districts of the state. Among these constituencies is Naihati in North 24 Parganas.

Mr Adhikari has alleged that the summons issued to Arjun are politically motivated. He claimed that the Trinamul Congress is afraid in Naihati and accused the state of using its agencies for political purposes.