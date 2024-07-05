Suvendu mocks BDO’s pre-wedding lunch at office

A pre-wedding lunch arranged for the block development officer within the panchayat samiti office triggered political controversy, especially after Leader of Opposition posted the photographs of the ceremony on his X-handle and also mocked at ‘the BDO’s political loyalty’ citing why the BDO touched the feet of a Trinamul Congress leader?’

The BDO, Burdwan-1, Rajnish Yadav is going to get married shortly. The ‘over-enthusiastic’ office staff and colleagues of the BDO by their whims volunteered arranging a pre-wedding lunch for the BDO at the meeting hall of the panchayat samiti office adjacent to the BDO’s office chamber on Wednesday afternoon.

The chairperson, Burdwan Development Authority, Kakoli Gupta Ta also was invited to take part in the ‘function’. She’s an elected member of the Burdwan-1 panchayat samiti too. As she arrived at the hall, when Yadav, – the young BDO was almost ready to sit for lunch got up and touched her feet.

Political chatter started after Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition attached the same photographs with a text and commented: “No wonder the line between the ruling party and the administration, which was always blurry, has now completely been erased.” Ta, the TMC leader reacted sharply, saying: “Some people don’t know what the real Bengali culture is that has taught us to respect the elders. The BDO is my son’s age. When I reached there, he was about to sit for lunch and he offered me a pranam. I gave a tip not to the BDO but to someone like my son.” Yadav, the BDO also expressed surprise and said: “Whatever happened was not in my office but at a closed door hall where I showed my respect to a motherly personality and not to a political leader.”