Amidst suspense in political circles regarding the future moves of Suvendu Adhikari after his resignation from the state cabinet, another apolitical meeting will be held at Mahisadal in East Midnapore tomorrow, which Adhikari will address.

Tamralipta Janakalyan Samity has organised the meeting to commemorate the freedom fighter Ranjit Boyal and Adhikari will address the meeting as a president of the samity. In this context, the political observers across the state are speculating that Adhikari might reveal something about his next course of action from his first apolitical rally after resigning from the cabinet.

Sources said that the political undercurrents in Bengal may be pushing him to seek his fortunes outside the TMC. Also, some quarters said that he was not happy with the way poll strategist Prashant Kishor is controlling the party. Kishor has been tasked with devising a winning strategy for TMC after the reverses faced by the party in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

By holding party meetings without displaying the TMC flag or pictures of Mamata Banerjee, which is mandatory in the party, Adhikari has sent out a loud and clear message to the CM. Party insiders said that by running a ‘parallel organisation’ in East Midnapore, he has thrown an open challenge to Banerjee’s status as the supreme leader in the party.

Adhikari’s actions, however, have not gone down well with many TMC leaders. Said Akhil Giri, a member and senior leader of TMC in Nandigram: “Who told you he was the leader of Nandigram movement? The leader was always Mamata Banerjee.”

The Congress believes that if he chooses to leave TMC, he will soon find himself in legal trouble. “The moment Suvendu leaves TMC, he would be slapped with several criminal cases,” Congress state president Adhir Chowdhury had said recently.

Meanwhile, political speculations have reached a high as Suvendu followers under the banner of ‘Dadar Anugami’ put up posters across the state signaling that Adhikari has certain followers in almost every district.

In addition to this, Shiv Sena flags were seen at various places including inside the premises of the meeting place at Mahisadal. This has triggered a fresh speculation among the people.