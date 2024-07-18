BJP state unit discusses who is to blame for LS debacle

The BJP has faced a virtual debacle in the Lok Sabha election and the blame game has begun regarding the BJP’s debacle in the election.

Discussions are on regarding who and what led to the results and if individuals are to be blamed for it. Amidst this, at the saffron party state executive committee meet at Science City, Leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari shrugged off the responsibility for the defeat. He stated, “I am the Opposition leader; I am not in charge of the organization.” Additionally, he expressed his deep resentment against the ruling party of the state, explaining how he stands by the persecuted workers at every moment. However, is Suvendu now targeting Sukanta? This has sparked new discussions. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has also called for the discontinuation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.” He also proposed significant changes in the BJP organizational set up.

Wednesday marked the expanded working committee meeting of the state BJP, the first major meeting after the Lok Sabha election debacle, involving central leaders in-charge of Bengal. The event at the Science City auditorium featured central minister Manohar Lal Khattar and past and present state presidents, along with various leaders and workers. Suvendu presented his speech in front of them.

Some say Suvendu, as a party leader, can voice such opinions since he is not part of the government, unlike Modi, who cannot make such statements as Prime Minister. This style of politics was previously practiced by the leftists, who drew distinctions between the party and the government.

During his speech at the party meeting, Suvendu initially explained how minority votes reduced the BJP’s vote share in certain constituencies. Central minister Khattar arrived on stage during his speech (Raj Nath Singh was initially scheduled to attend but was replaced by Khattar due to illness). Suvendu then loudly declared, “I also spoke about nationalist Muslims. You also said Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. I will not say it anymore.” He then folded his hands and remained silent for a moment before shouting again, “I will say, those who are with us, we are with them. Stop saying Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.”

He concluded his speech with repeated chants of “Jai Sri Ram.” Suvendu made it clear that he favoured religious polarization in future elections in Bengal, similar to the last Lok Sabha election. In 2019, Modi campaigned with this slogan again, claiming he had achieved development for all. The slogan became the BJP’s slogan, emphasizing inclusive development. Modi intended to demonstrate that the party and the government were distinct entities. The BJP later adopted this stance.

After returning to power in 2019 with a larger majority than in 2014, Modi expanded the slogan to “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas” (inclusive development with everyone’s trust). This slogan had not been criticized within the BJP, until Suvendu’s recent statement, marking the first deviation. State BJP leaders were taken aback by Suvendu’s call to stop Modi’s favourite slogan and replace it with his new slogan. Central leaders Sunil Bansal and Mangal Pandey, present at the meeting, were also shocked by Suvendu’s declaration in Khattar’s presence.

Following his call to discontinue Modi’s slogan, Suvendu proposed organizational changes within the BJP, specifically stating that the party’s minority wing was unnecessary. Despite claiming not to be part of the organization, he concluded his speech by asserting, “No need for the minority wing.” Just before Suvendu’s speech, state president Sukanta urged Bengal leaders and workers to adhere to Modi’s ‘policies and leadership.’ Following Suvendu’s two proposals, Khattar reiterated that the BJP would continue to work under Modi’s leadership, without addressing Suvendu’s comments.