Suvendu hits out at TMC on corruption

Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari today, at Dankuni, hit out at the Trinamul Congress (TMC) over recovery of huge unaccounted cash by ED during its raids and investigation.

The Leader of Opposition, Adhikari said, “TMC cannot create distance and shed off Partha Chatterjee to clean its image. The massive unaccounted cash recovered by ED during their raids in the flats concerned with the TMC leader and his close aide, was collected by TMC collectors in the districts. Partha Chatterjee and his aide carried on their duty as custodians of the huge unaccounted amount of the TMC. A chain was maintained from topmost TMC leaders and collectors. Hence, it is not easy for the party chief and Abhishek Banerjee to claim innocence by just shrugging off Partha Chatterjee, as the investigation reveals more hidden facts.”

Suvendu added that it is really shameful that corruption of this magnitude has taken place in Bengal. The common people of the state feel cheated. They feel being victims, as misery, distress, poverty and unemployment troubles them while the TMC has gone on to brighten their fortunes.