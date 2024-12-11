Suvendu appeals to B’desh interim govt to stop acts of vandalism

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari attended a protest meeting organised by the Bengal Hindu Protection Committee at Nakuyadaha Hazratala More, Basirhat, near Ghojadanga land port.

The protest was held to demand an end of atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, condemn the disrespect shown to the Indian flag, and call for the release of Chinmoy Krishna Das, alias Swami Chinmoyananda. At the gathering on the occasion of World Human Rights Day, Adhikari appealed to the Bangladeshi authorities and the interim government, stating, “Please stop vandalism and temple destruction.” He emphasised the need for international attention and action to protect human rights and religious freedom.

Criticising chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Mr Adhikari noted that she was on her annual visit to Digha for recreation. “I would like to wish her a nice stay. Otherwise, the crores of rupees spent on deploying 3,280 police personnel for her ‘security’—essentially to flatter her vanity—would go waste,” he remarked sarcastically.

He further added, “May she enjoy the pristine sea beach of Digha in the onset of winter and visit the Jagannath Culture Center. However, she must realise that the nationalist people of East Midnapur have rejected her and her politics of appeasement.” Referring to the 2021 Assembly elections, Adhikari reminded the audience of Banerjee’s defeat in Nandigram and accused her of attempting to create an “Adhikari-free” East Midnapur since then. He highlighted the BJP’s success in the district during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where the party not only won the Tamluk and Kanthi constituencies but also led in 15 out of 16 Assembly segments in the district.

The protest meeting witnessed significant participation and brought attention to the alleged issues affecting Hindus in Bangladesh and West Bengal.