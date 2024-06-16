Suvendu Adhikari seeks police nod for sit-in with post-poll violence victims outside Raj Bhavan

The leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Saturday sought permission from Kolkata Police for a sit-in demonstration outside the Raj Bhavan here with the victims of post-poll violence in the state.

“Previously, when the Trinamool Congress sought permission from the city police to stage a sit-in at the same spot, they were given the nod. Trinamool then held a sit-in demonstration for five days. Now I have sought a similar permission. I will send another reminder to the police Commissioner on June 18,” Adhikari said before leaving for Cooch Behar to meet the victims of post-poll violence.

The development came after Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Friday night issued a statement demanding the immediate replacement of Kolkata Police personnel posted on duty at the Raj Bhavan.

The Governor issued the statement in the wake of allegations that the police personnel posted at the Raj Bhavan were not allowing Adhikari and the victims of post-poll violence to meet him and update him about their grievances.

When Adhikari tried to enter the Raj Bhavan on Thursday along with some of the victims of post-poll violence, they were reportedly denied entry by the police posted there citing Section 144 that has been imposed around the Raj Bhavan.