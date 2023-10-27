Surge in Vande Bharat passengers

Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express has witnessed a surge in the number of passengers, according to Eastern Railway. From 16 to 19 October, the chair car and executive class compartments saw an unprecedented occupancy rate in the Vande Bharat Express with occupancy rate above 100 per cent, including enroute booking.

According to ER, recently, a total of 43 transgender passengers travelled by 22301/22302 Howrah-New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express. In South Eastern Railway, which runs four Vande Bharat Express trains (Howrah-Puri, HowrahRanchi, Ranchi-Patna and Rourkela-Puri), around 35 per cent passengers were women while children made up around 6 per cent. Around 13 per cent of all travellers are senior citizens.

Advertisement