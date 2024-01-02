Suresh Kumar assumes charge as chairman of DVC

S. Suresh Kumar, IAS, a former additional chief secretary to the West Bengal government, assumed charge as chairman of the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) today. Prior to joining the post, Mr Kumar was working in the capacity of Director General, Netaji Subhash Administrative Training Institute, Kolkata. Mr Kumar joined the Indian Administration Services in the West Bengal Cadre in 1988.

He holds a B. Tech degree in Chemical Engineering from IIT Madras. Mr Kumar served as the Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of West Bengal, with responsibility for the power department from November 2019 till April 2023 and was also assigned the additional charge of the NonConventional Energy Resources department.

Mr Kumar also served a multitude of administrative posts during his career span, including as the Director (Finance) of National Aids Control Organization from 2006-08, as the OSD in the Election Commission of India during 2009, and as the Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, from 2008-2014. As DVC chairman, Mr Kumar will have a fairly long tenure till his superannuation on 31 May 2026. .

