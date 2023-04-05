Sukanta stopped from holding dharna

The BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar on Monday was prevented from meeting Biman Ghosh, the BJP Pursurah MLA, who was injured in the Rishra violence and is under treatment at a private hospital at Hindmotor.

The BJP state president as a mark of protest for not being allowed to meet the injured MLA sat on Dharna for nearly five hours on GT Road at Konnagar.

Thereafter, he declared that he will sit on dharna at Serampore Battala Road junction, today.

Party workers erected a dharna podium at Serampore Battala, however, the police brought it down and prevented any gathering of BJP party workers. Mr Majumdar, as per his schedule, set out for the dharna manch but was stopped on Delhi Road adjacent to Rishra. The highway remained blocked for hours causing massive road congestion. Later, Mr Majumdar turned back towards Kolkata to meet the Governor.

Mr Majumdar blamed the police for their inaction when on Monday evening at Rishra level crossing, stone missiles were targeted at the longdistance and local trains by miscreants and goons. The railways was forced to stop train services, keeping in view the safety and security of passengers in the trains.

Mr Majumdar said the police is being misused by the state government only to prevent the BJP holding protest meetings, rallies and dharna and to target party leaders and party workers, and is least bothered about security of the common man.

Police sources said Section 144 is imposed in Serampore-Rishra affected areas and internet services have been temporarily suspended until peace returns.