Sujay Bhadra’s treatment at SSKM’s ICCU raises eyebrows

State-run SSKM Medical College & Hospital is in the midst of yet another controversy after allotting a bed reserved for children to Sujay Krishna Bhadra alias “Kalighater Kaku” in the ICCU of the cardiology department.

However, the hospital has claimed that Bhadra is receiving treatment, he has not been allocated a regular ICCU bed and is currently occupying a paediatric bed. The controversy surrounding Sujay Bhadra began when he fell ill last night, leading to his admission at SSKM Hospital under allegations of recruitment irregularities as the attempt to collect a voice sample for forensic analysis, ordered by the court, has faced numerous challenges.

Contrary to the hospital’s assertions, the central investigative agency, on Friday morning, when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths went to the hospital to shift Bhadra to the central government-run ESI Hospital at Joka for a medical examination for his voice sample test, the SSKM authorities informed them that Bhadra had been shifted to the ICCU at night after he complained of chest pain. Questions have been raised about the hospital’s role in this incident, prompting an inquiry by the investigating agency. Despite prior assurances from the medical board, the attempt to collect Bhadra’s voice sample has faced repeated setbacks.

As uncertainties loom over Bhadra’s health, the hospital’s cardiology department’s ICU, equipped with three paediatric beds (18, 19, and 20), has become a focal point. Medical experts stressed that the primary responsibility lies in ensuring prompt medical attention for the ailing patient, even if unconventional bed arrangements are required in emergencies.

Superintendent Piyush Roy of SSKM Hospital refrained from commenting on the accused’s health, stating that any information would be shared exclusively with the ED.