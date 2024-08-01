Suicide bid by kanwariya at Jasidih station

An incident occurred on Monday at Jasidih station of Asansol Division, Eastern Railway, when a kanwariya (devotees of Shiva), attempted suicide by jumping in front of 13030 Mokama-Howrah Express, while it was in motion.

The incident happened near the parcel office on platform 1.

The train, already in motion, came to an emergency stop after being alerted by the mela bandobast duty officer to the on-duty loco pilot and guard. The injured passenger was quickly pulled out from under the train and was found with a severe injury on his left leg, which was later amputated from the ankle.

The individual, identified as Dharmendra Kumar Shankar, a 38-year-old from Thata, Fatehpur district, Uttar Pradesh, was transported by ambulance to Sadar Hospital. He is currently admitted to the male surgical ward and is receiving treatment. He is now conscious and able to provide his details. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer from Jasidih Post accompanied him to the hospital.

The situation is under investigation, and the railway administration continues to provide support to ensure the safety and well-being of all passengers