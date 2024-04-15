SUCI (C) fields candidates for Serampore, Hooghly and Arambagh seats

The SUCI(C) have fielded its candidates for Serampore, Hooghly and Arambagh Lok Sabha seats in the district. The SUCI (C) Hooghly district secretary Mr Santosh Bhattacharya, making the announcement, said Narendra Modi’s and Amit Shah’s claim of fast development and progress through ‘double engine’ government is baseless since this double engine train carries bogies in which are seated Ambani, Adani,Tata,Mittal, Jindal and other capitalists and multinational corporations. He said the current election system does not reflect the common people’s mandate since the election results are influenced by money power, administrative power, media power and muscle power, he said.

Attacking the main Left parties, he said that in the hope of gaining some Lok Sabha seats the CPI and CPI-M, having defined the Congress party as secular and democratic, have joined into the INDIA alliance. Over its 34 years of rule, the Left Front government completely deviate from its ideology of mass awareness and mass revolution to pave way for the TMC and the BJP in Bengal, he said. Mr Bhattacharya said Prodyut Choudhury is contesting from Serampore LS constituency, Paban Mazumdar from Hooghly LS seat and Sukanta Porel from Arambagh (SC) seat. Listing the SUCI (C)’s agenda for the Lok Sabha elections, he said the party wants the development of bus network connecting the district sub divisions with Kolkata, extension of the railway connectivity between Mayapur and Khanakul and starting railway services between Baruipara and Jangipara.

He added that the party further wants the plans to close down nearly 450 schools to be cancelled. It also proposes to stop the privatisation of central government electricity department and promote the introduction of smart electricity meter scheme. The party also seeks to upgrade hospitals with advanced medical services including ICUs in all the hospitals. Mr Bhattacharya said the government should purchase potatoes directly from potato growers ensuring a reasonable profit to them. The JCI should purchase jute from jute growers at a rate of Rs 1

