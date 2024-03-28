Students, teachers’ body show black flags to Governor

Members of Trinamul Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) and West Bengal College and University Professor Association (WBCUPA) showed black flags and chanted ‘go back’ slogans to Governor C V Ananda Bose today at Kalla More in Asansol.

Governor Bose, chancellor of Kazi Nazrul University in Asansol arrived at Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport in Andal today. From there, he went to Kazi Nazrul University in Kalla More in Asansol by road to attend the annual convocation ceremony.

“Students are part of our political movement. They are welcome but we will not allow politics inside our educational institutions. It is not necessary for both the Governor and the chief minister to be present at the same programme at the same time. I have my own work and she may be busy with her own work,” Governor Bose justified his presence at the convocation ceremony today.

He was the chief guest of the fourth convocation ceremony of Kazi Nazrul University. The convocation has been held today after a gap of six years. At Andal airport he was given guard of honour by Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate.

Already, the state higher education department has instructed the registrar of Kazi Nazrul University not to organise the convocation programme this year. But despite the objections from the state higher education department the convocation programme was held today.

“How can the governor attend such an event when the model code of conduct has started in the country? We want a full-term vice-chancellor. KNU is the brainchild of chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Neither the CM nor our education minister was present today. It looked like a BJP’s political programme. We have protested democratically, showing him black flags and chanting go back slogans,” said Abhinaba Mukherjee, TMCP leader.

The plaque of chief minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurating the building of Kazi Nazrul University was also hidden today. The vice-chancellor of Kazi Nazrul University, Debashish Banerjee said that he has no knowledge, who has hidden the plaque, but it may be due to the model code of conduct being in place.

Neither chief minister Mamata Banerjee nor education minister Bratya Basu were present in the convocation event today. Huge police force was deployed outside the university today.