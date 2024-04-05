Education minister reacts to his MMC violation accusation

Governor C V Ananda Bose today is believed to have recommended to the state the removal of the state education minister Bratya Basu from the council of ministers allegedly on grounds for violating electoral MCC (model of code of conduct), sources at Raj Bhavan claimed.

The apparent reason behind such recommendation as sources in the know claimed stemmed from the fact that Mr Basu, who was present at a meeting of the professors’ body allegedly owing allegiance to the ruling Trinamul Congress of the Gourbanga University, Malda, had reportedly discussed political things among others as being president of the organisation, violating MCC in force now.

Mr Basu, however, ridiculed the alleged move saying, “Violation of MCC if any it is the prerogative of the political parties to bring it to the notice of the EC, which would look into it. By raising such an accusation he has misused his constitutional post and proved his political identity.”

