Students give deputation to CU VC, demand safety

A deputation by Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) was presented to the Vice-Chancellor of University of Calcutta today against the tragic incident at Beadon Girls’ Hostel, where a wooden beam in room number 17 on the first floor of the PG Lady Students’ Hall at Beadon Row fell on Saturday.

The students said they were concerned about the safety of their fellow mates. This they said reflects a serious lapse in the administration’s responsibility and hostel management, but also raises urgent questions regarding the mental health support, safety protocols, and grievance redressal mechanisms available for hostel residents.

Advertisement

They have demanded from the university VC: “Immediate and impartial investigation into the incident by an external independent committee comprising mental health professionals, student representatives, and women’s rights activists. Suspension of any negligent hostel authorities or wardens until the inquiry is complete. Strengthening of mental health and counselling services within hostels, with regular sessions and emergency support available.”

Advertisement

They want installation of grievance boxes and creation of a confidential complaint redressal system for all hostels under CU and transparency in hostel administration policies and the inclusion of elected student representatives in hostel oversight committees.