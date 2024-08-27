Students from panchayat areas take out protest rally

Following the state education department’s directive, students from rural areas of Arambagh sub-division today took to the streets with banners and placards, demanding justice against the brutality inflicted upon a lady doctor at R G Kar hospital and capital punishment against the criminals.

Sunday being a holiday, students from middle and high school from rural areas of Arambagh sub-division clad in informal dress, stepped out with placards and banners condemning the brutal crime on a lady doctor. The Arambagh TMC unit, suspecting a foul play and provocation from the BJP Arambagh leadership, initially did not allow the students’ protest rally to move ahead, the police soon intervened and allowed the protest rally to proceed.

Some of the students said they are living in panic. On many occasions, we go to school alone on Sabhuj Sathi cycle, even go to the marketplace for household work. “Anything similar may occur to us hence we are demanding capital punishment for the criminals,” they said.

The TMC Arambagh organization district chairman Swapan Nandy, said, “Some of the slogans raised by the students are the brain work of the BJP men such as raising slogans challenging the police to open fire on them are politically motivated slogans. The BJP and the Opposition are provoking the young minds to take the path of violence. They are also trying to instigate ill feelings towards the state chief minister Mamata Banerjee. The Opposition is trying to mislead and misuse the students and youth power for their political gains. The entire protest must be kept free and above politics.”

However, BJP MLA Madhusudan Bag and CPM leader Biplab Kumar Moitra said, the ruling party is terrified over the spontaneous mass protest against the atrocities on women, the spontaneous involvement of students in the mass protest is giving sleepless nights to the TMC leaders and workers.